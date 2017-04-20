VW independent/submitted information

The Main Street Van Wert Board of Directors announced Wednesday that Dan Baisden has been appointed to serve as the organization’s new program manager, replacing Adam Ries.

Baisden brings a host of diverse skills and ideas to the organization, specifically in the Four-Point Approach of Organization, Promotion, Design, and Business Development. His background includes service as a board member of several non-profit organizations, volunteer leadership, tourism branding-marketing, and a passion for economic development.

“Dan demonstrated his passion for Main Street Van Wert during the search process; we’re excited for this next phase of the organization,” said Board President Mark Verville. “He already has a lot of great ideas and will be able to hit the ground running when he starts in the office the first week of May.”

Baisden serves as a regional leader for Congress for the New Urbanism Midwest, whose mission is to create vibrant and walkable cities, towns, and neighborhoods where people have diverse choices for how they live, work and shop. Baisden is also an urban planning student with a focus on small and rural communities and is working to complete his degree from Arizona State University. He has certificates in grant writing from Ivy Technical Community College and is enrolled in certification courses for historic preservation.

From 2012 to 2015, he was the director of programming and on-air host at regional radio station Majic 95.1 WAJI in Fort Wayne, Indiana, where he also played a role in event and project development-management at several highly recognized events.

“I am excited to be working with such an engaged Board of Directors and welcoming Main Street community of business owners and investors,” Baisden said. “Van Wert has many top assets that I hope to begin promoting and leveraging towards long-term Main Street economic vitality.

“I have big shoes to fill in the absence of Adam Ries, who has worked hard at building a such a great organization, and I look forward to continuing the positive momentum that has been occurring throughout the community,” he added.

Local residents can meet Baisden, who will be at Van Wert Elks Lodge 1197 on Thursday, April 27, for the “Celebrate Downtown’ Main Street Van Wert annual dinner, featuring guest speaker Jason Duff, an acclaimed speaker, real-estate developer, and award winning entrepreneur. Reserve a seat by Friday, April 21; tickets are $35 per person or $65 per couple.

For more information on Main Street Van Wert and how to purchase tickets for the annual dinner, visit the Main Street Van Wert website at www.mainstreetvanwert.com.