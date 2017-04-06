DAVE MOSIER/independent editor

Winners were named Wednesday for the 2017 Entrepreneurship Fair’s Business Plan Challenge, which judges new business owners on a financial plan they create for their companies.

First-place winner this year was Sabrina Niagu, owner of Touches in Time Antiques, 120 S. Washington St. She will receive $2,500 in cash (donated by the Van Wert Revolving Loan Fund), as well as a one-year membership in the Van Wert Area Chamber of Commerce, a 12-hour QuickBooks training course at Wright State University’s Lake Campus, and 500 business cards from either Burcham Printing or Wilkinson Printing.

Second-place winner was Dalton Heppeard, owner of baked goods business Wavie’s Kool Distributor, who received $750 in cash (donated by First Bank of Berne), the 12-hour QuickBooks training, and 500 business cards from one of the two local printing companies.

Stacy Adam, executive director of the Van Wert Area Economic Development Corporation, said both winners had good business plans, with Niagu’s extremely detailed and specific to her business.

“(Niagu) did a great job of really building a financial plan: cash flow projections that really was detailed, realistic, and extensive,” Adam noted. “There was a lot of attention to detail.”

The economic development director also noted that Niagu was originally a retail manager for a women’s fashion chain who was also a vendor at Touches of Time before she decided to purchase the business from its former owner.

“She is undoubtedly passionate about what she does,” Adam said. “She loves that, she’s excited about that, and I think that’s good for Van Wert.”

Adam noted that Heppeard, who is still in high school, was notable in that, not only is he interested in being an entrepreneur at such a young age, but that he encourages other students he goes to school with to also be entrepreneurs, while also employing them in his business.

As part of the competition, participating business owners receive information on how to create a business plan, as well as tips on growing their businesses.