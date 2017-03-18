Submitted information

Ready for kids ages 6-12 to shake off the winter blues and put some “spring” in their step? Join new YMCA Camp Clay Director Kevin Morrison on March 22-24, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., for YMCA Spring Break Day Camp.

Morrison will be highlighting his skills in Day Camp programming such as leading and programming fun games and skill building activities, team building, and friendship facilitation with a focus on YMCA values.

Spring Break Day Camp is designed for children ages 6-12 years. Campers will have the chance to participate in themed games and crafts, stir up their imagination, get plenty of exercise, swim, and make new friends. Each day will have new activities to keep the kids engaged. Campers will have fun in a safe, supervised, enriching environment.

Sign up for one, two, or all three days. The fee for YMCA members is $20 per day and $30 per day for potential members. Receive a $10 discount for registering for all three days. To register or for more information on Spring Break Day Camp, or any other YMCA programming, call 419.238.0443 or go to www.vwymca.org.

