Submitted information

WREN — The Wren Christmas Society will be holding a Soup and Sandwich fundraiser on Sunday, April 2, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., at The Building in Wren.

The choice of soups will be chili or potato soup, while the choice of sandwiches will be pulled pork or creamed chicken. There will also be cake and brownies for dessert, and coffee and lemonade to drink. The fundraiser will be by donation, with carryout also available.

The money raised will be used to add to the society’s Toy Soldier/Nutcracker display.