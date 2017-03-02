Submitted information

Van Wert Elementary School invites the community to attend its upcoming spring concerts at the Niswonger Performing Arts Center of Northwest Ohio.

The first graders’ concert, called “It’s a Hit!”, will be held Tuesday, March 7, at 6:30 p.m. The third graders’ concert, called “Welcome to the Jungle”, will be on that same Tuesday, beginning at 7:45 p.m.

The second graders will have their own “It’s a Hit” performance Monday, March 13, at 6:30 p.m., followed by the fourth graders’ “Welcome to the Jungle” performance that same night at 7:45 p.m.