VWES plans spring concerts at NPAC
Submitted information
Van Wert Elementary School invites the community to attend its upcoming spring concerts at the Niswonger Performing Arts Center of Northwest Ohio.
The first graders’ concert, called “It’s a Hit!”, will be held Tuesday, March 7, at 6:30 p.m. The third graders’ concert, called “Welcome to the Jungle”, will be on that same Tuesday, beginning at 7:45 p.m.
The second graders will have their own “It’s a Hit” performance Monday, March 13, at 6:30 p.m., followed by the fourth graders’ “Welcome to the Jungle” performance that same night at 7:45 p.m.
POSTED: 03/02/17 at 8:02 am. FILED UNDER: Youth