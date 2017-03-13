Van Wert independent news

A Van Wert man is in jail today following a police chase and his eventual surrender after barricading himself in a garage on Bonnewitz Avenue.

Zachary Craig, 37, will appear in Van Wert Municipal Court at 10 a.m. Monday on felony charges of failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, as well as multiple traffic violations, that were filed in connection with Saturday’s incidents.

After receiving several calls on Craig on Saturday, officers saw Craig driving recklessly left of center while northbound on South Market Street at approximately 2:17 that afternoon. He then ran red lights at East Central Avenue and East Main Street, and a police cruiser attempted to stop him by turning on red lights and siren.

Craig then fled at a high rate of speed and committed several other traffic violations, at which time the cruiser ended its chase. He was later located at the intersection of Jefferson Street and Bonnewitz Avenue and again fled from police at a high rate of speed.

Craig then drove back to the 200 block of Bonnewitz Avenue still driving at a high rate of speed and drove his vehicle at a cruiser, forcing the police vehicle off the roadway. He was then stopped at 205 Bonnewitz Ave., where he barricaded himself in a garage at the residence.

Police, with assistance from the Van Wert County Sheriff’s Office, then set up a perimeter to contain Craig, who said he had a firearm. Negotiators and the VWPD Special Response Team were then called to the scene. After a couple of hours, Craig finally surrendered and was taken into custody without further problems.

He is currently incarcerated in the County Correctional Facility after spending the night for observation at Van Wert County Hospital.