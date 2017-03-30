VW independent/submitted information

Van Wert County ranks in the upper third of Ohio counties when it comes to overall health of its residents, according to an annual health ranking report.

The Robert Wood Johnson Foundation and the University of Wisconsin’s Population Health Institute recently released the eighth annual County Health Rankings. The 2017 Ohio County Health Rankings give Van Wert an overall health outcomes ranking of 24th and an overall health factors ranking of 19th among Ohio’s 88 counties.

The rankings are determined for health outcomes by a measure of length and quality of life and for health factors by a measure of health behaviors, clinical care, social and economic factors, and physical environment.

An easy-to-use snapshot that compares counties within states, the rankings show that where you live influences how well and how long you live. The local level data makes it clear that good health is influenced by many factors beyond medical care including housing, education, jobs, access to healthy foods, and more. This year we took a closer look at premature deaths — or deaths that occur among people under age 75.

The rankings Key Findings Report reveals that drug overdose deaths are fueling a dramatic increase in premature deaths nationally because of an increase in deaths among 15- to 44-year olds. From 2014 to 2015, 85 percent of the increase in premature deaths can be attributed to a swift increase in deaths among these younger populations.

The rankings Key Findings Report reveals that while myriad issues contributed to the rise, the drug overdose epidemic is the leading cause of death among 25- to 44-year olds and is a clear driver of this trend. Drug deaths are also accelerating among 15- to 24-year olds, but nearly three times as many people in this age group die by homicide, suicide, or in motor vehicle crashes.

The rankings have become an important tool for communities that want to improve health for all. Van Wert County has a number of initiatives underway to expand health opportunities for residents. The Van Wert County General Health District, Van Wert County Hospital, and other local health stakeholders meet regularly as the Van Wert County Health Collaborative.

The group also worked with the Hospital Council of Northwest Ohio to gather data and formulate the Community Health Needs Assessment. This report shows the health and health behaviors of Van Wert County residents and then identifies the health needs. As a result, the Health Collaborative wrote the Community Health Improvement Plan (CHIP), which was released in early 2017.

As a result of the CHIP, the Health Collaborative is working on many new initiatives and programs to improve county residents’ health. Tobacco cessation, healthier eating, distracted driving, and access to transportation are many of the programs the Health Collaborative is involved with.

The Van Wert County General Health District is also collaborating with first responders on the distribution of Naloxone to help reduce overdose deaths.

While the 2017 County Health Rankings show a decrease from the 2016 ranking of 19th in overall health outcomes, it is still significant progress over the overall health ranking of 39th out of 88 Ohio counties in 2011.

The data and conclusions found in the 2017 County Health Rankings will inform and provide direction for the continued efforts of community health partners working together to create a culture of health in Van Wert County. For more information on the 2017 County Health Rankings, visit www.countyhealthrankings.org. To learn about the Van Wert County Health Collaborative and the Community Health Improvement Plan visit www.vanwertcountyhealth.org.