Twig I met on March 9 in Van Wert County Hospital’s Conference Room A with 27 members present. Chairman Mae Stoller welcomed everyone. The meeting was opened with “The Pledge of Allegiance”, followed by prayer by Anne Bowen.

The program was presented by Dan German, owner of Fettig’s Flowers in Van Wert. He bought the business almost 41 years ago, and stated one thing that has changed over the years is ordering flowers over the Internet, which many people do now

He added that those who do that should make sure they know where the order will be filled. Do not click on a listing that has an ad in the corner. Orders for out of town can be made through Fettig’s for a fee of $5. German also brought a rose in the new color Orange Crush for every member.

Stoller opened the business meeting by mentioning that Edith Voltz is the only member having a March birthday.

Every year members are given a list of equipment the hospital would like to purchase that year. Each of the three Twig groups contributes toward the cost of some of those items. Twig I voted to give $7,000 from its share of the profits from the Thrift Shop. A vote will be taken at the April meeting to determine which items Twig I would like to help purchase with its money.

Chairman Stoller gave the report for the Hospital Thrift Shop, which is located on Central Avenue. A new front door has been purchased and will soon be installed, while members were reminded to check pockets of clothes to be hung. There was also a water main break in front of the shop, and the city is repairing it.

Flyers were made to distribute in stores, etc., to promote donations to the Thrift Shop when people are doing spring cleaning.

Twig I is always seeking new members. The only obligation is to work a half day per month at the Thrift Shop, and members can have their preference regarding what works best for them. Scheduling is done for six months at a time. Contact any member if interested in joining.

The next meeting will be at the hospital in Conference Room A on Thursday, April 13.

Attending the March meeting were Jan Adams, Bonnie Agler, Anne Bowen, Eve Braden, Dot Burley, Sue Corle, Marcia Davies, Carol Doner, Lupe Escobedo, Rosemary Foreman, Lois Goudy, Barbara Grogg, Loretta Grove, Helen Huston, Gloria Kimmey, Lois Linser, Diana Mace, Ilo Marvin, Judy Nieman, Jean Owens, Susie Methot-Perez, Nina Ragan, Mae Stoller, Nancy Szolach, Edith Voltz, Brenda Welker, and Betty Woodruff.