Teresa J. Parsons, 55, of Van Wert, passed away at 4:03 a.m. Thursday, March 2, 2017, at the Van Wert Area Inpatient Hospice Center.

She was born May 21, 1961, in Decatur, Indiana, the daughter of Gene and Sharon (Marbach) Breininger, who both preceded her in death. She married Dennis E. Parsons, who survives in Van Wert.

Other survivors include two daughters, Trista Parsons of Van Wert and Marissa Parsons, at home; and a brother, Gary (Deb) Marbach of Decatur.

Teresa worked at Van Wert County Hospital in Van Wert for more than 26 years. She was a member of Moose Lodge 1320 in Van Wert and loved spending time with her daughters and her dog, Sophie.

Funeral services will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. Monday, March 6, at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory in Van Wert, with the Rev. Neil Hammons and Gary Jones officiating. Burial will be in Woodland Cemetery in Van Wert.

Visitation is from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Sunday, March 5, at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials: To the family.

