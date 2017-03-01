Team Galaxy at Van Wert Middle School raised $255 from its 12th annual bake sale to benefit The Angel Foundation. Jean Miller of The Angel Foundation was presented the donation by (from the left) Danesha Branson, Kenley Cowan, Jeff Li, and Gage Sargent. Students heard a presentation from the Angel Foundation about its mission and projects and decided to support the organization by making and selling treats to students and staff at the school. The Angel Foundation is a nonprofit organization based in Van Wert that facilitates wishes for adults throughout Ohio who are terminally ill. For more information, go to www.TheAngelFoundation.net. (photo submitted)