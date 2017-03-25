Print for later

COLUMBUS — Matchups are set for today’s State Boys’ Basketball championship games at the Jerome Schottenstein Center.

Division II

10:45 a.m.–-Wauseon (27-1) vs. Akron St. Vincent St. Mary’s (22-7)

Division IV

2 p.m.–-Cleveland Heights Lutheran East (19-9) vs. Columbus Wellington (22-7)

Division III

5:15 p.m.–-Cleveland Villa Angela St. Joseph (22-6) Cincinnati Roger Bacon (25-4)

Division I

8:30 p.m.–-Cincinnati Moeller (28-0) vs. Massillon Jackson (27-2)

All four games will air live on 99.7 FM WKSD, and will stream live on The Van Wert Independent (www.thevwindependent.com).