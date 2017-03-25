Romaine Joan (Myers) Feasby, 88, of Convoy, passed away at 7:33 p.m. Thursday, March 23, 2017, at Vancrest Health Care Center in Convoy.

She was born February 13, 1929, in Convoy, the daughter of Russell A. and Myrtle (Gleckler) Myers, who both preceded her in death. On May 13, 1950, she married Murlen E. Feasby, who died November 20, 1998.

Surviving are her children, Rita Miller of Gahanna, and Ed (Leta) Feasby, Bruce (Diana) Feasby, and Anne (Brad) Guest, all of Convoy. Her grandchildren, Kylee Miller of Gahanna, Lindsay Belcher of Gahanna, Leslie (Thomas) Squires of Columbus, Alison (Jake) Sawmiller of Convoy; Brooke (Mitch) Gearhart of Van Wert, Heather (Chad) Cramer of Fort Wayne, Indiana, Kristi (Nik) Kiehl of Fort Wayne, Craig (Courtney) Feasby of Convoy, Riley Guest of Convoy, Brady Guest of Convoy, and Amy (Anthony) Gordon of Richlands, North Carolina. Her great-grandchildren, Anthony Squires, Makenzie Belcher, Nate and Lauren Gearhart, Katie and Luke Sawmiller, Daman, Drew, and Derek Cramer, Kendi, Jayce, and Ayla Kiehl, Cooper Feasby and Charlotte Gordon; and a sister-in-law, Linda Myers of Convoy.

A brother, Byron “Barney” Myers, also preceded her in death.

Her family was her cherished treasure, and her grandchildren and great-grandchildren were the light of her life, who she dearly loved. She enjoyed supporting them in all of their activities, sporting events, and accomplishments.

She retired from First National Bank of Convoy on May 30, 1992, after 26 years of service. She was a member of Convoy United Methodist Church, where she taught Sunday school and was recording secretary.

She was an Indiana University basketball and Ohio State University football fan, and was an avid Crestview Knight fan. She mostly enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and taking them shopping.

