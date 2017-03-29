Print for later

Ed L. Hammond to NM956 Properties LLC, portion of outlot 100-2, Van Wert.

Jeremy S. Croy and Kelly L. Croy to Joshua D. Wolfe and Tanya M. Wolfe, portion of inlot 14, Willshire.

David Jason Kessen and Sandra E. Kessen to Slippery Fish LLC, lot 6, Delphos subdivision.

Kyle J. Baxter, Tiffani D. Baxter, and Tiffani D. Bowen to Kyle J. Baxter and Tiffani D. Baxter, inlots 1130, 1130, Van Wert.

Jeffrey D. Breuwer, Karen M. Breuwer, and Karen M. Berks to Charles Elmer White and Ruth E. White, inlot 3125, Van Wert.

Estate of Alice J. Hoersten to Mary Ann Hoersten, portion of section 27, Pleasant Township.

Tony Lewis Sterling, Lorrie Ann sterling, Stacy Irene Bigelow, and Keith Bigelow to Harold N. Sterling, Harold Nick Sterling, Phyllis L. Sterling, and Phyllis Louise Sterling, inlots 1360, 1361, Delphos.

Handyman Rehab LLC to Derek Eugene Pontius, portion of inlot 1491, Van Wert.

Harold D. Keith to Larry A. Smith and Vicki L. Smith, outlook 152-2, 153-3, Van Wert.

Opal Colegrove by sheriff to Amy Johns, inlot 89, Convoy.

Calvin E. Rhodes and Paul C. Barton by sheriff to OTB Ohio Ventures LLC, inlots 560, 561, Van Wert.

James E. Ross by sheriff to JP Morgan Chase Bank, inlots 498, 499, Ohio City.

Augusta R. Van Autreve and Edgar G. Van Autreve to Edgar G. Van Autreve Revocable Living Trust, portion of inlots 35, 36, Delphos.

Augusta R. Van Autreve and Edgar G. Van Autreve to Edgar G. Van Autreve Revocable Living Trust, inlot 662, Delphos.

Edgar G. Van Autreve Revocable Living Trust to Klinger Investment Properties LLC., inlot 662, Delphos.

Edward M. Augustyn III and Angela Augustyn by sheriff to Karl J. Bagley and Terri S. Bagley, inlot 464, Convoy.

Estate of Gladys L. Caudill to William C. Moore Living Trust and Vicki H. Moore Living Trust, lots 76-1, 75-13, Van Wert subdivision.

Paula Bice, Norris Sawmiller, Roxanne Laugh, Claudine Hawk, Michael Sawmiller, Michael Bice, Norman Jean Sawmiller, Roy Lauth, and Laura Sawmiller to Dakota Benson, portion of section 17, Jennings Township.

Creative Home Buying Solutions Inc. to Ronald Krick and Virginia Krick, inlot 1533, Van Wert.

Jane L. Germann to Thomas L. Williman and Jessica M. Williman, portion of section 35, Tully Township.

Gary W. Fiegel and Carol N. Fiegel to Stacie N. Couch, inlot 3673, Van Wert.

Secretary of Housing and Urban Development to Robert L. Helmke, outlot 6-1, Ohio City.

Max E. Hamrick and Nina M. Hamrick to Max & Nina Hamrick LLC, portion of sections 31, 28, 33, 32, Willshire Township.

Bonnie R. Rode and Bonnie Rode to John D. Rode, inlot 668, Delphos.

Estate of Glenda L. Holloway to Michelle A. Holden, Michael K. Holloway, and Jeanene L. Leary, portion of section 18, Willshire Township.

Felt Development LLC to Jerald E. Agler and Robin E. Agler, inlot 4393, Van Wert.

Dustin J. Hauter by sheriff to Amy Johns and Ricky Johns, inlot 641, portion of inlot 642, Van Wert.

Jerry N. Hartman and Judith A. Hartman to Dustin L. Widmer, inlot 310, Delphos.

Rita M. Wrasman to Nicholas J. Wrasman and Joy A. Wrasman, portion of section 10, Washington Township.

Estate of Leona M. Thomas to Harold R. Thomas and Loretta Grove, inlot 1330, Van Wert.

Harold R. Thomas, Loretta Grove, Marie H. Thomas, and Richard Grove to David Michael Smith and Pamela M. Smith, inlot 1330, Van Wert.

Brook Oak 4 Series LLC to Boom SC LLC, portion of inlot 192, inlot 193, Ohio City.

Robert Dean Wright and Rosalie Wright to Castle Rentals and Properties LLC, portion of inlot 1290, Van Wert.

Mary Jane Osting to Dennis R. Osting, Jeffery T. Osting, Cynthia M. Rahrig, and Jennifer L. Wright, portion of section 26, Washington Township.

Estate of Donna J. Kaiser to Jane L. Germann, portion of section 15, Pleasant Township.

Timothy L. Hoghe, Colleen A. Hoghe, Brad J. Hoghe, Denise Lorene Hoghe, Caroline Ann Sheets, and Stuart Sheets to Cory A. Michaud, and Haley M. Michaud, portion of inlot 3726, Van Wert.

Benjamin M. Suever to Suever Properties LLC, inlot 417, Delphos.

Gary L. Hertel to Samuel J. Tindall, inlot 1201, Van Wert.

Christopher M. Harter and Shawn R. Harter, by sheriff to Flatrock Farms, portion of section 26, Tully Township.