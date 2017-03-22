Print for later

Delores A. Hartman to FFF Properties LLC, lot 8-3, Van Wert subdivision 5.

Sierra Burnett to Van Wert County Land Reutilization Corporation, inlot 1309, Van Wert.

Jennifer L. Carder and Jennifer L. Ditto to David V. Ditto, inlot 814, Delphos.

James L. Finkhousen, Nancy Finkhousen, and Nancy K. Finkhousen to Stephen D. Finkhousen, portion of inlot 1178, Van Wert.

Estate of Gail M. Packer and Estate of Gail Marie Leiter to David E. Packer, portion of section 21, Pleasant Township (lot 6 Pleasant View Acres).

Estate of Frederick H. Germann to Jane L. Germann, portion of section 35, Tully Township, portion of inlots 121, 122, Convoy.

Grace B. Miller Revocable Trust to James D. Miller, portion of section 25, Tully Township.

Michael E. Miller and Debra L. Miller to Kenneth L. Parsons and Tracy A. Gibson, inlot 463, portion of inlot 464, Delphos.

Kelly A. Adams to Linda K. Jones, inlot 3897, Van Wert.

Robert C. Adams II and Madison J. Adams to Bradly A. Balliet, portion of inlot 1123, Van Wert.Estate of Elmer E. Freund to Margene M. Freund, Timothy L. Freund, Jane J. Clevenger, Elaine S. Twigg, Elaine Freund Twigg, Christine M. Fischer, and Amelia M. Miller, portion of section 12, Washington Township.

Estate of Leila Annette Brown and estate of Leila A. Brown to Rockey E. Taylor, outlets 141-3, 141-5, Van Wert.

Rockey E. Taylor and Debora L. Taylor to Derek Joseph Miller and Samantha Lee Miller, portion of section 22, York Township.

James Lloyd, Bonnie Lloyd, and Courtney Lloyd to Michael Mangen, portion of inlot 56, Willshire.

Michael Mangen and Amber Mangen to Marilyn J. Tumblern, portion of inlot 56, Willshire.

Four B’s Real Estate to Slippery Fish LLC, inlot 5, Delphos.

JPMorgan Chase Bank to Debra Long, inlots 1302, 1303, Van Wert.

Chris H. Reichert and Barbara J. Reichert to Kyle L. Price, portion of section 35, Pleasant Township.

Roxann Bonifas, Karen L. Bruns, Thomas B. Reindel, Margie R. Basinger, Louis Bonifas, Louis J.Bonifas, Rick Bruns, Gregory Basinger and Gregory S. Basinger to Reindel Four LLC, portion of section 26, Ridge Township, portion of section 28, Washington Township.

Margene M. Freund, Timothy L. Freund, Jane J. Clevenger, Elaine S. Twigg, Elaine Freund Teig, Christine M. Fischer, Amelia M. Miller, Joyce Freund, Robert Fischer, and Larry Miller to Alyssa M. Miller, portion of section 12, Washington Township.