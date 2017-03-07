DAVE MOSIER/independent editor

Area residents were treated to a unique tribute to The Beatles Monday evening at the Niswonger Performing Arts Center of Northwest Ohio.

“Rain: A Tribute to the Beatles” features approximately 30 songs that encompass the iconic British group’s musical history, from its early days to its breakup in 1970.

In addition, a setup of high-definition video panels behind the group recreated The Beatles’ first American showcase on “The Ed Sullivan Show” and its concert in Shea Stadium in New York City, as well as the cover of one of the group’s best-known albums: Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band and some psychedelic artwork.

But the “meat” of the show was the group’s covers of The Beatles’ music. Rain, named for a Beatles’ song first included as the “B” side of a single 45 rpm record for “Paperback Writer,” was first begun by Mark Lewis back in 1975 as a Southern California band doing Beatles covers. Lewis, who still manages the production, later turned the band into a professional tribute show showcasing the music of the Fab Four.

The Beatles’ music is still the highlight of the show, as Rain performed a note-for-note recreation of many of the group’s most popular hits, as well as some of its less well-known songs, such as “Rain.”

The piece de resistance of the show, however, was the group’s spot-on performance of the entire “Sgt. Pepper” album, including a smashing version of “A Day in the Life” — the final song on the album — to begin the second half of the show.

The brilliant recreation of The Beatles’ most iconic album earned Rain a standing ovation from the sold-out audience on Monday.

The first half started with the group’s performance on “The Ed Sullivan Show” and moved through the early phase of the Brit group’s career, including the Shea Stadium concert.

The musicianship was superb, and the recreation of the Beatles’ music so faithful, it seemed as if the group had miraculously come to life again on the NPAC stage.