DELPHOS — The Museum of Postal History in Delphos announces the unveiling of its newest exhibits: The Philatelic Aspects of the Holocaust and World War II, at 1 p.m. Sunday, April 23, to coincide with Holocaust Remembrance Day.

A brief ceremony will include a dedication by Rabbi Yossi Zylberberg, the son of Holocaust survivors who serves as rabbi of Temple Beth Israel Shaare Zedek in Lima.

Additional activities will honor mural artist Diane Bendele; Dr. and Mrs. Wells, who provided the “Dear Cousin” exhibit; the Cohen Foundation; the Dienstberger Foundation; and the Allen County Convention and Visitors’ Bureau, which assisted with funding for the exhibit.

Rabbi Zylberberg will also lead a “Holocaust remembrance” Sabbath service at 8 p.m. Friday, April 21, at the temple, corner of Lakewood and Glenwood in Lima. There will be a reception following the service on Friday evening and after the dedication ceremony on Sunday.