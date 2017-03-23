Patricia Sue Eleyet, 77, of Pleasant Township, passed away at 7:07 p.m. Wednesday, March 22, 2017, at the Van Wert Area Inpatient Hospice Center.

She was born October 18, 1939, in Van Wert County, the daughter of Emo Russell and Grace Myra (Faulkner) Ralston, who both preceded her in death. On June 12, 1960, she married Richard K. Eleyet, who died July 18, 2016.

Survivors include two sisters-in-law, Carlita Hunter of Charlotte, North Carolina, and Carla (Jerry) Doner of Van Wert; several nieces and nephews, great-nieces and nephews, and great-great-niece and nephews.

Two brothers, Marvin Leroy Ralston and Gerald Dean Ralston, also preceded her in death.

Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Monday, March 27, at Cowan & Son Funeral Home in Van Wert, with the Rev. Hal Shafer officiating. Burial will follow in Woodland Cemetery in Van Wert.

Visitation is from 9-11 a.m. Monday at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials: First Presbyterian Church in Van Wert or Community Health Professionals-Hospice.

Condolences may be expressed at cowanfuneralhome.com.