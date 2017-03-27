Submitted information

LIMA — The Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) encourages the public to attend and participate in its local 2018-2021 Statewide Transportation Improvement Program (STIP) open house.

The meetings will provide the public the opportunity to review and comment on the draft STIP, which is Ohio’s four-year transportation planning document that presents a fiscally-balanced, multimodal transportation program for the state of Ohio.

An informal open house will be held at the following locations:

Lima-Allen County Regional Planning Commission, 130 W. North St. in Lima

Thursday, March 30, 2-6 p.m.

Maumee Valley Planning Organization (MVPO) will hold two open house meetings for projects in its area:

Tuesday, March 28, 3-6 p.m., Archbold Community Library, 205 Stryker St. in Archbold.

Thursday, April 6, 3-6 p.m., Defiance County Emergency Management Agency, 22491 Mill St. in Defiance.

Participants may come at any time during the open houses to view documents and maps regarding upcoming transportation projects and provide comment.

The four-year program includes both federally and state surface transportation funded projects scheduled for some phase of implementation within the state fiscal years of 2018 through 2021. The STIP is updated every two years and amended on a quarterly basis.

“This is an opportunity for the public to participate in planning for future transportation projects in the area and we encourage involvement,” said Kirk Slusher, ODOT District 1 deputy director.

Those unable to attend an open house may view and comment on the STIP documents on ODOT’s STIP website at transportation.ohio.gov/stip between March 27 and April 7. The documents may also be viewed and commented upon at the ODOT District 1 headquarters, 1885 N. McCullough St. in Lima, during regular business hours, Monday through Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Any comments concerning the STIP may be submitted to: Dan Kaseman, ODOT District 1 planning and engineering administrator, 1885 N. McCullough St., Lima, OH 45801, or by email: dan.kaseman@dot.ohio.gov.