By Danny Pawlick

For the second time, the Crestview National Honors Society will be holding a Kids Against Hunger (KAH) week to fund the event next month. There will be various activities for students to participate in to raise money for meals to send to children in Haiti. Activities include a bake sale, a “theme week” where students can dress up for $1 each day of the week, and “teen mania” this Friday night for students to play games and have fun while raising money for a charitable cause. “Our goal is to raise $5500 this year,” said senior NHS member Brooke Ripley.

Baseball season is coming around the corner. The Knights have started practices three weeks ago, and they have been practicing every day except for Sunday. Freshman Drew Mosier said he hopes that “the team is more improved since last year.” He also hopes that they are better as a team this year.

Last Saturday, the concert band performed for contest at Van Wert High School and received an overall rating of a II. Between three judges in one category, they received two II ratings and a I rating, and a rating of II from the sight reading judge. The concert band was only one point away from receiving an overall I rating, which is a superior rating, and earns a trip to state competition. “We were so close,” said junior Becca Daugherty, “but there’s always next year.”