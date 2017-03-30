VW independent/submitted information

PAULDING — The Ohio State Highway Patrol responded to an injury motorcycle crash at approximately 8:15 p.m. Wednesday just north of Paulding. The crash occurred on U.S. 24 in Crane Township, Paulding County.

According to investigating troopers, a 2008 Harley Davison motorcycle driven by Barron P. Elder, 32, of Hudson, Michigan, was westbound on U.S. 24 when it veered off the left side of the roadway, then came back onto the roadway and into the center median, where it overturned.

Elder, who was wearing a helmet, was thrown from the motorcycle as a result of the accident. He was flown from the scene to Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne, Indiana, by Parkview Samaritan Air Ambulance, and is listed in serious condition.

The Patrol was assisted by Paulding Fire Department and Paulding Rescue and the Paulding County Sheriff’s Department. The crash remains under investigation.