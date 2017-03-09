Merrill M. Good, 97, of Van Wert, passed away 6:25 a.m. Wednesday, March 8, 2017, at Heath and Home of Van Wert.

He was born July 25, 1919, in Van Wert County, the son of Merrill M. Good and Hulda (Wallace) Good Johnson, who both preceded him in death. On March 28, 1942, he married Ruth C. (Beery) Good, who survives in Van Wert.

Other survivors include three children, Susan J. (Larry) Linton and John Dean (Becky) Good, both of Van Wert, and Janet G. Hege of Kingsland, Georgia; two sisters, Alice “Joey” (Jim) Hume of Jacksonville, Florida, and Patty (Dean) Miller of Lenoir City, Tennessee; eight grandchildren, Faye (Greg) Mohr, Brenda (Mike) Dull, Laura (Todd) Fox, Dale (Courtney) Linton, Amy (Kerry) Koontz, Angela (Brian) Laker, Alyssa Good, and Abby (JP) Doozan; and 18 great-grandchildren.

A son-in-law, Ron D. Hege; and three brothers, Eugene, Max, and Rudel Good, also preceded him in death.

Merrill was a self-employed farmer, salesman, and owner-operator of Lamps by Merrill Manufacturing, until his retirement in 1980. He was a member of First Baptist Church in Van Wert, and was also a veteran of the United States Army serving during World War II. He enjoyed woodworking, wood carving, and painting. He was an avid traveler.

Funeral services will be conducted at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, March 11, at First Baptist Church in Van Wert, with the Rev. Steve Robinson officiating. Burial will be in Woodland Cemetery in Van Wert.

Visitation is from 2-8 p.m. Friday, March 10, at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory in Van Wert, and an hour prior to services Saturday at the church.

Preferred memorials: State of the Heart Hospice Care of First Baptist Church.

Condolences may be expressed at www.alspachgearhart.com.