Mary Katherine Moore of Elida passed away Saturday, March 4, 2017, at Vancrest Health Care Center in Delphos.

She was born October 31, 1932, the daughter of Edward and Eva (Brenneman) Stalter, who both preceded her in death. On November 10, 1950, she married Maynard Moore, who also preceded her in death.

Survivors include a daughter, Peggy Hanes of Lima; two sons, Robert (Mary Ann) Moore of Elida and Jeffrey Moore of Spencerville; one brother, Fred (Mary Lou) Stalter of Florida; 14 grandchildren; and 30 great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Friday, March 10, at Harter and Schier Funeral Home in Delphos. Burial will follow in Salem Mennonite Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 4-7 p.m. Thursday, March 9, and an hour prior to services at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials: Angels for Animals.

Condolences may be expressed at www.harterandschier.com.