SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports

A Western Buckeye league rematch, and a second game featuring two Van Wert County rivals will highlight this weekend’s boys’ basketball sectional championship games.

After Tuesday’s 68-59 win over St. Marys, the Van Wert Cougars will face WBL foe Elida at Paulding. The winner of tonight’s game will claim the Division II lower bracket sectional championship, and will advance to next Wednesday’s district semifinal against Ottawa-Glandorf or Bryan at Ohio Northern University.

The Cougars (12-10) have won six of their last eight games, with the only losses coming to Fort Wayne Carroll and state-ranked Wapakoneta.

“We have played better in the fourth quarter and finished games off making free throws,” Van Wert head coach Mark Bagley said. “Our offensive and defensive execution has been much sharper to finish games that, earlier in the year, we would’ve lost.”

“Our young kids have grown up and our seniors and captains have done a great job being leaders,” Bagley explained. “Player-led teams are the best kind of teams and they are growing each day in this area.”

Tonight’s contest will be a rematch of one played January 27 at Elida, a game won by the Bulldogs 64-61. Four Cougars finished in double digits — Jacoby Kelly 21, Blake Henry 13, Nate Place 12, and Nick Gutierrez 10.

“It was a fast paced, high scoring game with neither team really able to stop the other,” Bagley said. “We missed several free throws that game, and was a 50-50 game that we lost because of little things.

Tonight’s Van Wert-Elida game will air live on WERT 1220 AM and 104.3 FM, and will stream live on The Van Wert Independent (www.thevwindependent.com).

Saturday’s Division IV sectional final at Van Wert High School will feature two county rivals–-the Crestview Knights (15-6) and the Lincolnview Lancers (11-12). The winner will advance to Tuesday’s district semifinal at Elida, and will play either Kalida or Miller City.

The two teams squared off January 27th, and the Knights pulled away for a 63-49 victory. Trevor Gibson finished with 14, and Derek Stout had 13 for Crestview, while Caden Ringwald scored a game high 24, and Chayten Overholt had 12 for the Lancers.

The two teams met in last year’s district finals at Elida, with Lincolnview winning 52-51.

“The atmosphere was unbelievable,” said Lancer head coach Brett Hammons. “I’ve never been in a gym that full and with that much energy. It was two very good teams competing against each other and giving everything that they had till the final buzzer.”

The second-seeded Knights have won three straight, and elected to take a first-round bye. The Lancers have also won three consecutive games, including Tuesday’s 66-47 victory over Antwerp.

“We are playing better on the defensive end of the floor and we are starting to make shots,” Hammons said.

Lincolnview’s improved play as of late hasn’t gone unnoticed by Crestview head coach Jeremy Best.

“We have several concerns about Lincolnview,” Best said. “They are coached very well, and they are playing very efficient basketball and are getting production from multiple players. As of late, they are making putting the ball in the basket look easy.”

“It’s a whole new season with tournament,” Best added. “We have to stay balanced on the offensive end and defend like we are capable.”

Tomorrow’s Crestview-Lincolnview game will tip off at 5, and will air live on WKSD 99.7 FM, and will stream live on The Van Wert Independent (www.thevwindependent.com).