The Lincolnview junior high student council came up with the idea to hold a book drive during national Read Across America week. Because of the generosity of the Lincolnview community and friends of the Lincolnview community, the junior high collected a surprising 1150 books! The books were distributed to elementary students at Lincolnview. What an awesome way to spread the love of reading! Thank you to all who donated books to the wonderful cause.

The second and third grade Enrichment students have been mixing the old with the new.