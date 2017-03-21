Van Wert Police

March 19, 1:06 a.m. — Shane F. Kerner, 32, of 218 E. Central Ave., was cited for operating a vehicle while impaired (OVI) as a result of a traffic stop near the intersection of Washington Street and Central Avenue.

March 17, 2:38 a.m. — Brian S. Polutnik, 29, of Findlay, was cited for driving while under an OVI license suspension following a traffic stop near the intersection of Walnut Street and Hospital Drive.

March 17, 5:54 p.m. — Brendan M. Bergman, 21, of 903 E. Sycamore St., was arrested on a failure to appear warrant issued in Van Wert Municipal Court, and was also charged with possession of drug abuse instruments and obstructing official business.

March 19, 12:58 a.m. — Marvin P. Dipple, 59, of 512 S. Franklin St., was arrested on an outstanding warrant.

March 18, 2:29 a.m. — Aaron M. Joseph, 29, of Ohio City, was cited for disorderly conduct while in the 100 block of South Shannon Street.

March 15, 9:26 p.m. — Audrey D. Hampton, 30, of 233 Thistlewood Court, Apt. 309, was charged with possession of marijuana after police were called to her apartment to investigate a complaint.