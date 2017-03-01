Van Wert Police

February 28, 7:35 p.m. — Charges are pending against a 17-year-old boy after marijuana and drug paraphernalia were found in his vehicle following a traffic stop in the 300 block of North Washington Street.

February 24, 12:44 p.m. — Dakota L. Nash, 18, of Convoy, was charged with possession of marijuana following an incident at Vantage Career Center in Van Wert.

Delphos Police

February 22, no time listed — Jimmie Aldrich, 34, of Belle Center, was charged with domestic violence following an incident that occurred in the 1200 block of Dickman Avenue.

February 20, no time listed — Michael Mueller, 32, of Fort Jennings, was charged with operating a motor vehicle while impaired (OVI) following a traffic crash on South Clay Street.

February 19, no time listed — Matthew J. Brockert, 37, of Lima, was charged with OVI following a traffic stop at an unnamed location in Delphos.