WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Representative Bob Latta (R-Bowling Green) has announced that high school students in Ohio’s Fifth Congressional District can now submit original artwork as part of the 2017 Congressional Art Competition.

All artwork will be displayed at the Marathon Center for Performing Arts in April. The winning piece of art will be displayed for one year at the U.S. Capitol building in Washington, D.C., and three honorable mention pieces will be announced and displayed in Latta’s district offices.

“Every year, students in Ohio’s Fifth District amaze me with the creativity, ingenuity, and talent they display with their artwork,” said Latta. “I encourage all high school students to participate in this year’s competition and look forward to seeing the pieces that are submitted.”

The deadline for the 2017 competition is Monday, April 10, and submissions can be dropped off at any three of Congressman Latta’s district offices:

Bowling Green – 1045 N. Main Street, Suite 6, Bowling Green

Defiance – 101 Clinton Street, Suite 1200, Defiance

Findlay – 318 Dorney Plaza, Room 302, Findlay

Each student is allowed one entry. Eligible artwork includes the following:

Paintings: oil, acrylics, watercolor, etc.

Drawings: pastels, colored pencil, pencil, charcoal, ink, markers

Collage: must be two dimensional

Prints: lithographs, silkscreen, block prints

Mixed Media: use of more than two mediums such as pencil, ink, etc.

Computer Generated Art

Photography

Latta’s district staff is also available to pick up artwork from students. To obtain an entry form, further information, or to arrange a pick-up time, contact the Defiance office at 419.782.1996.