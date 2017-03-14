Submitted information

WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Representative Bob Latta (R-Bowling Green) has introduced a resolution outlining priorities for a comprehensive plan to reform national energy policy. Latta, a member of the House Energy and Commerce Subcommittee on Energy, laid out eight points of emphasis to promote American energy security and develop abundant resources for the United States.

“Energy policy has broad implications that range from the price of an Ohio family’s utility bill to the security of our country,” said Latta. “Pursuing a comprehensive energy strategy should be a priority for this Congress, and it should include measures like investing in advanced nuclear technology, encouraging technological innovations to access natural gas, and using expanded renewable and alternative energy sources.

“This resolution outlines the priorities needed to fully implement a 21st century energy policy that lowers prices, creates jobs, and ensures our nation’s energy security,” Latta added.

The eight priorities listed in the resolution are:

Encouraging technological innovations to exploit our vast supply of natural gas

Increasing our domestic oil production, infrastructure, and refining capacity

Exploring and investing in the current nuclear fleet and advanced reactor technologies

Taking advantage of our domestic coal supply through processes such as carbon capture, utilization, and storage

Using expanded renewable and alternative energy sources

Supporting additional research and development through new and innovative methods, including public-private partnerships

Promoting increased conservation and energy efficiency

Enhancing consumer awareness and education regarding domestic energy use, supply, and development

The resolution is available here.