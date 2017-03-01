SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports

Tough defense, balanced scoring and a big second quarter run were key factors in Lincolnview’s 66-47 Division IV sectional semifinal win over Antwerp at Van Wert High School.

Lincolnview (11-12) never trailed in the game, and led by as many as 29 in the fourth quarter, while advancing to Saturday’s sectional championship game against Crestview.

Antwerp’s season came to an end at 8-15, including two losses to Lincolnview.

Leading 19-15 in the second quarter, the Lancers went on a 16-0 run to effectively put the game out of reach. Chayten Overholt hit two treys, Ryan Rager knocked down four consecutive free throws, Ethan Kemler connected on two baskets, and Zane Miller hit one to extend Lincolnview’s lead to 35-15 late in the period.

“We shut them down, we did a good job forcing tough shots and turnovers, and we finally got out and ran and got easy baskets for ourselves,” Lincolnview head coach Brett Hammons said of the big second quarter.

Lincolnview began the third period with a 10-1 run, on two baskets by Caden Ringwald, two by Overholt and one by Kemler.

Ringwald was one of four Lancers in double digits. He finished with 15 points, including an eight-of-nine performance from the free throw line. Overholt scored 14, Rager 12 and Kemler 10.

“This might be the best balance we’ve had all year,” Hammons said. “I don’t think we had a guy in double figures at halftime, but we had a couple with eight, a couple with six, and I thought we did a good job getting the ball inside and out.”

“Chayten and Caden hit a couple of threes in the first half, and I thought Ethan and Isiac (Bowersock) did a good job scoring down low for us as well,” Hammons added.

The Lancers went 12-of-13 from the free throw line, and had just seven turnovers.

Antwerp’s Matt Jones led all scorers with 18 points, but 15 of those came in the fourth quarter.

“He’s a heck of a basketball player,” Hammons explained. “We just wanted to challenge him and force him to give up the ball as much as we could.”

The Archers had 14 turnovers, and went just 3-of-14 from the free throw line.

There was one down note for Lincolnview. Kemler rolled his ankle in the third quarter, and didn’t return to the game.

“He said he’ll be ready to go Saturday,” Hammons said.

The Lancers will play second-seeded Crestview (15-6) Saturday at 5 p.m. at Van Wert High School. The winner will claim the sectional championship and will advance to next week’s district semifinal at Elida. Kalida defeated Fort Jennings 55-43 in the other Division IV sectional tournament game at Van Wert on Tuesday.

Box score:

Lincolnview 15 20 16 15–-66

Antwerp 12 5 11 19–47

Lincolnview (66) — Caden Ringwald 15, Chayten Overholt 14, Ryan Rager 12, Ethan Kemler 10, Isiac Bowersock 6, Tristin Miller 5, Zane Miller 4.

Antwerp: (47) — Matt Jones 18, Trey Mills 9, Cole Seslar 6, Hunter Noel 4, Luke Brewer 5, Brandon Pendergrast 1, Ty Rebber 4.