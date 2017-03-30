Van Wert independent sports

CONVOY –- The Crestview Knights won Wednesday’s season opener against Delphos St. John’s in bizarre fashion.

Down 7-5 entering the seventh inning, Crestview’s Spencer Rolsten and Luke Geradot walked. Rolsten went on to score on a wild pitch, then Geradot scored two walks later.

With the bases still loaded, Derek Stout was hit by a pitch, forcing home the winning run in the Knights’ 8-7 victory.

Gerardot and Derek Biro each finished with two RBI for Crestview (1-0), and Zechariah Simerman earned the win in relief.

The Knights were scheduled to play Hicksville today, but the game was canceled due to inclement weather.