Knights open baseball season with a win
Van Wert independent sports
CONVOY –- The Crestview Knights won Wednesday’s season opener against Delphos St. John’s in bizarre fashion.
Down 7-5 entering the seventh inning, Crestview’s Spencer Rolsten and Luke Geradot walked. Rolsten went on to score on a wild pitch, then Geradot scored two walks later.
With the bases still loaded, Derek Stout was hit by a pitch, forcing home the winning run in the Knights’ 8-7 victory.
Gerardot and Derek Biro each finished with two RBI for Crestview (1-0), and Zechariah Simerman earned the win in relief.
The Knights were scheduled to play Hicksville today, but the game was canceled due to inclement weather.
