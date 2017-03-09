SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports writer

It’s been a hotly contested series, and there’s no reason to think the next game will be any different as the Crestview Knights and Delphos St. John’s Blue Jays meet Friday with a district tournament title up for grabs.

Heading into their 45th meeting, Delphos St. John’s has won 24 of the matchups, while Crestview has won 20, including a 50-48 decision on December 30, 2016.

The two teams will square off again in Friday night’s Division IV district championship game at the Elida Fieldhouse, with the winner advancing to next Tuesday’s regional semifinals at Bowling Green State University.

Both teams were in action Tuesday night. Crestview (17-6) edged Kalida 41-37, and Delphos St. John’s (18-4) cruised past Continental 53-31.

In terms of numbers, the two teams are similar.

Top-seeded St. John’s averages 56.5 points per game, and allows just 45 points per game. The Blue Jays are led by 6-8 senior center Tim Kreeger, who averages 17.8 points, 6.5 rebounds and two blocked shots per game.

“Kreeger is a very tough matchup in the post, and can really protect the rim for them defensively,” Crestview head coach Jeremy Best said.

The Blue Jays also receive scoring help from several others, including 6-4 sophomore Jared Wurst (10.7 ppg) and 6-1 senior Owen Rode (8.1 ppg).

“They have many options on the offensive end, starting with their ability to stretch the floor from the three-point line,” Best explained. “They share the ball well and have the ability to get shots for each other.”

“We’ll need to play with confidence and play with attitude,” Best added.

The second-seeded Knights average 52.6 points per contest, while giving up 46.5 points per game. Crestview is led in scoring by 6-6 sophomore Javin Etzler (13.9 ppg), 6-4 junior Derek Stout (10.7 ppg) and 6-2 sophomore Wade Sheets (8.8 ppg).

St. John’s coach Aaron Elwer expects a defensive struggle.

“Both teams are defense-oriented and have the ability to make things difficult for other teams at the offensive end,” Elwer explained. “I am sure both teams will want to impose their will at the defensive end to start the game.”

“Crestview is very well coached and they make things extremely hard for you on the offensive end,” Elwer added. “They have good team quickness and length to go along with relentless effort that forces you to execute offensively at a high level.”

Friday’s game will tip off at 7 p.m., and will air live on WKSD 99.7, and will be streamed live on The Van Wert Independent (www.thevwindependent.com).