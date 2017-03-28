Van Wert independent sports

VERSAILLES — The Crestview Lady Knights began their season Saturday at the Versailles Lady Tiger Classique, and the team finished eighth out of nine teams in the Orange Division.

“With nearly 30 girls on the team this season, the coaching staff was able to debut quite a few new student-athletes in the 2017 opening day meet,” head coach James Lautzenheiser said.

Senior Katie Hughes was Crestview’s highest individual placer, finishing fourth in the 100-meter hurdles (19.34) and eighth in the 300-meter hurdles (59.80).

Other placers: 4×800-meter relay team (Abigail Bagley, Lauryn Black, Emma Leary, Ragen Harting), fourth place in 11:59.09.

4×200-meter relay (Tommi Andersen, Tiffany Thompson, Madalyn Ward, Chelsea Taylor) eighth place in 2:15.91.

1600-meter run Harting, seventh place in 6:06.76.

4×100-meter relay (Andersen, Rosa Muller-Guthof, Aubrey Gebert, Taylor), eighth place in 60.01.

4×400-meter relay (Bagley, Black, Leary, Lydia Saylor) sixth place in 5:12.12.

The Lady Knights will return to action Thursday when Crestview hosts Cory-Rawson, Continental, and Fort Recovery in a quad meet.