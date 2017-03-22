Kenneth L. Rozell, 86, of Elida, passed away Saturday, March 18, 2017, at Joann’s Hospice House in Bonita, Florida.

He was born June 7, 1930, in Lamars, Iowa, the son of Emory and Gladys (Avery) Rozell, who both preceded him in death. On December 18, 1952, he married Thelma Stuller, who died October 14, 1990. He then married Carol “Sue” (Jones) Lybarger Rozell on November 4, 1995, and she survives in Elida.

Other survivors include a son, Dennis Rozell of DeForest, Wisconsin; one daughter, Janine (Greg) Ladd of Elida; two sisters, Joyce (Herbert “Dave”) Davis of Maryland and Deloris Schroeder of Nebraska; three grandchildren; one great-grandchild; four stepchildren, Mike (Diana) Lybarger of Estero, Florida, Don (Linda) Lybarger and Jenny (Tony) Ciminillo, both of Elida, and Lori (Jeff) Brenneman of Delphos; and many stepgrandchildren and stepgreat-grandchildren.

Five brothers and a sister also preceded him in death.

Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 25, at Harter and Schier Funeral Home in Delphos, with the Rev. Joe Wassink officiating. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Cemetery.

Visitation is from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Friday, March 24, and an hour prior to services Saturday at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials: Grandchild’s college fund.

