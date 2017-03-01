Submitted information

Gasoline prices were rising on Tuesday in Great Lakes states, thanks to the first step of several that eventually bring summer gasoline.

GasBuddy spotters are reporting drastically higher prices: $2.55 per gallon in Michigan, $2.39 per gallon in Indiana, $2.35 per gallon in Ohio, $2.59 in Chicago’s Cook County suburbs, $2.49 in Chicago’s non-Cook County suburbs.

In addition, a refinery fire at PBF’s Toledo refinery may result in reduced capacity for that facility to produce motor fuels and could have an additional impact. GasBuddy suggests motorists find a low-priced station and fuel up soon as prices at many stations will move higher in the next 24 hours.

“This likely marks the beginning of the seasonal road to higher gasoline prices,” says Patrick DeHaan, GasBuddy senior petroleum analyst. “While last year gas prices rose 90 cents throughout the Great Lakes from a February low to a June peak, I’m hopeful that this year we won’t see the same.

“It will likely be painful and could briefly bring $3 per gallon gasoline in some areas, however,” DeHaan added.