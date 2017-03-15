Florence E. Gause, 95, of Rockford, passed away at 2:25 a.m. Tuesday, March 14, 2017, at her home.

She was born June 21, 1921, in Kalamazoo, Michigan, the daughter of Harley and Minnie (Myers) Shively, who both preceded her in death. On October 15, 1944, she married Lloyd Gause, who survives in Rockford.

Other survivors include three children, David (Lois) Gause, Vickie (Tim) Bollenbacher, and Marjorie (Jay) Ellis, all of Rockford; 11 grandchildren; three stepgrandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; 11 stepgreat-grandchildren; three great-great grandchildren; and three nieces and two nephews.

An infant son; a sister and her husband, Imogene and Clarence Amstutz; and one great-grandchild, also preceded her in death.

Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Friday, March 17, at Ketcham-Ripley Funeral Home in Rockford, with Pastor Tom Brunstrup officiating. Burial will be in East Bethel Cemetery, outside Rockford.

Visitation is from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Friday at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials: Chattanooga United Methodist Church or Mercer County Genealogy Society.

