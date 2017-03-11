VW independent/submitted information

A local financial institution has announced the hiring for Main Street Van Wert Program Manager Adam Ries. First Federal of Van Wert announced Friday the hiring of Ries, a Van Wert native who has been MSVW program manager for the past six years.

Ries is a 2006 graduate of Van Wert High School and a 2010 graduate of Kent State University. He has served on the board of the Van Wert Area Chamber of Commerce, the Van Wert Area Convention & Visitors Bureau, and several community event committees.

Ries sings in the choir at First Presbyterian Church in Van Wert and is a member of Van Wert Rotary Club.

“We’re excited to have Adam join our team at First Federal,” said First Federal President Brian Renner. “He brings a great amount of energy and enthusiasm with him.

“Adam will be a great addition to First Federal; he’s heavily involved in the Van Wert community,” Renner added. “We are proud of our excellent customer service and our commitment to Van Wert. Adam only strengthens those missions at First Federal.”

First Federal of Van Wert is a locally owned and operated institution which has been serving the Van Wert community since 1893. As an independent community bank, First Federal takes great pride in supporting the Van Wert community.