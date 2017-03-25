Submitted information

COLUMBUS — Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine announced that an update of his office’s Concealed Carry Laws Manual has been released reflecting recent changes enacted by Senate Bill 199. The updated manual is currently available online, and printed copies of the guide will be available from county sheriffs.

“Our Concealed Carry Laws Manual is a great resource for Ohioans interested in concealed handgun laws or interested in obtaining a CCW permit, and it is available at no cost to citizens online,” said Attorney General DeWine.

Senate Bill 199, which became effective on March 21, includes the following notable changes in law:

Active duty members of the armed forces may carry a concealed handgun without obtaining a license if they possess military identification and proof of training with handguns.

Concealed handgun licensees may carry concealed handguns in daycare centers unless otherwise posted.

Concealed handgun licensees may carry concealed handguns in airports as long as they do not pass screening checkpoints or enter restricted areas.

Ohio colleges and universities may permit concealed carry on campus.

Businesses and employers cannot prohibit concealed handgun licensees from keeping handguns in their privately owned vehicle as long as it is legally parked.

Concealed handgun licensees may have handguns in vehicles in school safety zones as long as they are locked in the vehicle.

The Concealed Carry Laws Manual and other concealed carry information can be accessed online at www.OhioAttorneyGeneral.gov/ConcealedCarry.