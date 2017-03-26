Delores N. Darwood, 90, of Van Wert, passed away at 10:16 p.m. Saturday, March 25, 2017, at the Van Wert Area Inpatient Hospice Center.

She was born November 7, 1926, in Greenville, the daughter of Doyt and Bessie Lou (Smith) Downing, who both preceded her in death. On February 7, 1948, she married Norman R. Darwood, who survives in Van Wert.

Other survivors include two children, James R. Darwood of Mamaroneck, New York, and Dana C. Darwood of Columbus; two sisters, Marjorie Snyder of Delphos and Mary Kreischer of Van Wert; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Delores was employed for more than 20 years by Aeroquip Corporation in Van Wert. She was raised Baptist and enjoyed reading the Bible, as well as interior decorating, collecting antiques, and traveling.

Funeral services will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, March 30, at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home in Van Wert. Burial will be in Woodland Cemetery in Van Wert.

Visitation is from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, March 29, at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials: Van Wert Area Inpatient Hospice Center, c/o Community Health Professionals, 1159 Westwood Drive, Van Wert, OH 45891.

