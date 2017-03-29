By Chase Clark

The Crestview FFA held its 81st annual banquet on Tuesday, March 28. Chapter advisor Ericka Priest said, “It has been a little difficult with it being my first year but the seniors helped me a lot with the planning and practices.” The banquet featured food from Gibson’s Backyard BBQ. After the food Crestview’s great year in the FFA was reviewed, including their FBM team who placed first in the state of Ohio and had nine out of ten members in the top ten in the state. To finish out the banquet, new officers were installed.

The Crestview music program put on their famous dinner theater on Friday and Saturday night. The program was a huge success and featured performances from the middle school swing choir, high school chorus, jazz band, and Knight Vision. Senior Kenzi Case said, “It was really fun but also sad with this being my last time.” Case was one of the many soloists in the performance as she performed a solo dance.

Crestview’s spring sports are kicking off their seasons as the end of the school year gets closer. Baseball and softball have begun their seasons with scrimmages and the track team has already had their first meet. Senior baseball player Spencer Rolsten said, “It is exciting and scary at the same time because I’m excited for this year’s season, but I also know that after baseball is over that is it for high school for me and the rest of the seniors.”