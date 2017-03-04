Submitted information

To allow Van Wert County employees to attend a funeral, various county departments will be closed on Monday, March 6, from 10 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. These departments include the Commissioners’ Office, Veterans Service Commission, Tax Map Office, Treasurer’s Office, Recorder’s Office, Auditor’s Office, and Clerk of Courts Legal and Title departments.

While most departments in the County Courthouse will be closed, the Courthouse building will remain open. Specifically, Van Wert County Common Pleas Court-General Division will remain open all day, and its regularly scheduled items of business will proceed as planned. This includes the Christopher Peters pre-trial conference, which will go forward as scheduled.

In addition, the Van Wert County Board of Elections, Van Wert County Department of Job and Family Services, and Van Wert County Probate and Juvenile Court, all located in the County Annex Building, will remain open all day, and their regularly scheduled items of business will proceed as planned.