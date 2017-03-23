VW independent/submitted information

Van Wert Civic Theatre is providing an opportunity for area college and high school students who enjoy theatre to participate in a summer musical production. This summer, Van Wert Civic Theatre is presenting Blood Brothers the Musical.

This is a powerful, emotional show and will be an enriching experience for college and high school age students wanting to perform in a challenging theatrical production.

Van Wert Civic Theatre extends an invitation to high school and college age students in the area to audition for this show. This is a great opportunity and a neat experience for youths who have an interest in theatre to come together to put on a wonderful show.

“The Van Wert Civic Theatre strives to put on high quality shows for audiences with many wonderful performers, musicians, directors, and plenty of stage hands working together,” says a VWCT representative. “We believe the arts are a very important part of enriching the lives of our community.”

The theatre group works to provide acting experiences for adults as well as the community’s younger generation.

“We believe it is important to involve our youth who have a passion for theatre,” the representative added. “Plan now to audition for this show or come see the performance this summer.”

Auditions for Blood Brothers the Musical will be held at the theater at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 1 and Sunday, April 2. Rehearsals will begin the first week of May, with performances held June 15-18.

The theatre is located at 118 S. Race St. in Van Wert. For those unable to attend one of the audition dates or who have questions, email gma465@yahoo.com, or visit the VWCT website, www.vwct.org, for more information.

Blood Brothers the Musical is presented by special arrangement with Samuel French Inc.