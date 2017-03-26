Christina L. Smith, 47, of Portland, Indiana, passed away after a brief battle with cancer at Indiana University’s Ball Memorial Hospital in Muncie, Indiana.

She was born in Fort Belvoir, Virginia, the daughter of James and Kay (Reece) Smith. She was a 1988 Van Wert High School graduate and was a manager for Kentucky Fried Chicken in New Castle, Indiana.

Surviving are her best friend and caregiver, Carmen Martyne of Portland; her father James (Clair) Smith of Scott; her mother, Kay (Charles) Sweeney of St. Marys; her paternal grandmother, Monnie Smith of Van Wert; her stepgrandmother, Alma Rhoades of Middle Point; a brother, Ronald Smith of Scott; two stepbrothers, Thomas Sweeney of St. Marys and Robert Sweeney of Pippa Pass, Kentucky; and several nieces and nephews, including Kristen Smith and Elijah Smith, both of Van Wert.

Funeral services will be conducted at 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 28, at Baird-Freeman Funeral Home in Portland.

Visitation is from 4-7 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials: IU Ball Memorial Hospital.

Condolences may be expressed at www.bairdfreeman.com.