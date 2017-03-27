Carolyn Joan Sherer, 87, passed away Thursday, March 23, 2017, at the Country Inn.

She was born May 19, 1929, in Dixon, the daughter of the Rev. Howard J. and Alice (Holmes) Tomlinson, who both preceded her in death. On November 8, 1947, she married Lester H. Sherer Jr., who died November 24, 2015.

Carolyn was a graduate of Haviland-Scott School. She owned and operated her own restaurant, The Carolinn in Haviland, and then she cleaned for many people. In later years she was the personal assistant to Mrs. C.E. Eggerss. She belonged to Haviland Country Chapel United Methodist Church, where she had been a pianist and was on the Haviland Village Council for many years.

She is survived by her son, Roger (Vicky) Sherer of Paulding; a daughter, Karla (Rick) Welch of Grover Hill; two granddaughters, Tammy Sherer of Paulding and Dawn (Travis) LaFountain of Grover Hill; three great grandchildren, Kodey of Paulding, and Linsey and Caleb of Grover Hill; and a brother-in-law, Richard Ackerman of Hanover, Michigan.

She was also preceded in death by a son, Stephen; a sister and brother-in-law, Helen and Burns Griffis; a brother and sister-in-law, Dr. Harold and Jane Tomlinson; and a sister-in-law, Barbara Ackerman.

Funeral services will be conducted 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 29, at Den Herder Funeral Home in Paulding, with the Revs. Ron Johnson and Wayne Kargas officiating. She will be laid to rest in Blue Creek Cemetery near Haviland.

Visitation will be from 2-6 p.m. Tuesday, March 28, and from 10 a.m. until the time of services Wednesday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations made to Community Health Professionals/Hospice of Paulding or Country Chapel United Methodist Church General Fund.

