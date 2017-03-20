Submitted information

ROCKFORD — Ohio marketing agency Brand It Marketing Communications has been awarded two first place awards for “Best of Region VI” through the National Agri-marketing Association (NAMA). Both Region VI awards are for the work the agency produced for client Advanced Biological Marketing (ABM) in the direct mail for farmers, growers, and ranchers (flat) and direct mail for dealers, distributors, sales reps, or others serving agribusiness categories.

The award-winning “SabrEx for Wheat/Cereals Mailer” and “Trichoderma Takes a Little Digging” direct mail pieces were both developed for ABM, a Van Wert company. For the Wheat/Cereals Mailer, Brand It Marketing worked with ABM to identify a target audience in a territory that did not have a history working with ABM.

The goal and successful outcome was to create product brand awareness and to show the advantages of using SabrEx for Wheat, even on naked (untreated) seed.

The second campaign, Trichoderma Takes a Little Digging, was used to show appreciation and generate interest at the ASTA (American Seed Trade Association) annual meeting in Chicago. Trichoderma works in the roots of the plant, in the soil. The piece explained what Trichoderma is and what it does.

The “Best of NAMA” honors and awards the best of the best in agricultural marketing communications. All submissions to NAMA are evaluated for agricultural marketing effectiveness and creativity, and are hand- selected by a panel of roughly 50 industry experts.

The Best of NAMA competition originated in 1988 to honor outstanding work by NAMA members, while educating members of the agriculture industry and feature top-of-the-line advertising. These awards have helped to raise the quality of the agricultural industry’s overall communication efforts throughout the years.

Brand It Marketing will advance to compete at the national level for both awards. The national awards ceremony will take place on April 26 at the Sheraton Dallas hotel.