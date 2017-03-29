By Hope Wallace

Du Nain Rouge (The Red Dwarf) is based on a myth dating from the early 1700s when founder of Detroit, Antoine de la Mothe Cadillac was tasked with founding the city. He received advice from a fortune teller that foretold he and the city would be continually tormented by the Nain Rouge if he settled on the straits of the Detroit river. Cadillac ignored the advice, proceeded with development, and sure enough, we all know Detroit has had its share of trouble. As a result, at the onset of spring, arose a tradition of chasing the Nain Rouge from Detroit; the Marche Du Nain Rouge. A parade of costumed and masked (to avoid detection from the Nain) residents chase an insult hurling Nain Rouge down a downtown corridor and banish the ne’re do well from the city. Do most communities have their versions of Nain Rouge? Negativity, defeated attitudes, low morale, lack of commitment to make a better place and feelings of doom and complaining could be manifestations of a mythical nain. What do we chase out at this onset of spring?

Healing Hearts & Nature will be closing on April 2. This exhibit showcases the ancient art of mosaic in both traditional and not-so traditional techniques and all pieces are priced identically at $250 each. It is a great way to pick up some high quality art at a reasonable price. The artists of MAM are dedicated to the creation and promotion of the ancient art of mosaic. As artists they strive to express the artistic in the language of the 21st century. MAM members include professional artists, hobbyists, and patrons. Many of their members have achieved recognition in the art community from solo and international juried exhibits, publication in mosaic and other art books and magazines, and public and private commissions. Many MAM members participate in the group exhibits throughout the year at galleries, art centers and art spaces around Michigan along with solo exhibits. Members also engage in philanthropic mosaic projects and installations around Michigan.

Art Classes:

Watercolor Techniques: Tuesday mornings from 10 a.m. – noon. On-going. $40 art center member price/$45 regular price. Instructor: Pat Rayman. Materials required. Online sign up available.

ArtNight: Every Thursday, 6–9 p.m. Featured projects and wind-down time. ArtNights occur every Thursday evening from 6–9 p.m. It is free to hang out at ArtNight, and you don’t even have to make art. Sit and breeze a bit with folks. Feel free to bring snacks and invite your friends and the cash bar is open.

Upcoming ArtNight featured projects:

3/30: Do Your Own Thing: Same great company, this night will be a do your own thing kind of night. Bring in a project, work on something you’d like to explore further or finish something you have in the works. Free.

4/6: Due to popular demand, we are bringing back our Psychedelic Wine Bottle Light Project. We promise this wine bottle light is quite different and even a tad trippy. A great way to brighten up the winter indoors and can move outside in the summer. $15 gets you a wine bottle, a set of battery lights, all materials and a glass of our house wine. Additional glasses available at regular WAC prices.

4/13: Glowing luminaries: In conjunction with Town Creek Live, plans for our interactive exhibit: Town Creek Glow is underway. Guests will be able to immerse themselves into a cool darkened gallery where the artwork glows! What makes this experience even more mystical/magical is if you help us make the luminaries and join in the exhibit! Don’t know how? Come to our workshop during ArtNight and we’ll get you started! $10 donation to offset costs includes your first house beverage. Additional cocktails available at regular WAC prices.

5/11: A follow up on the watercolor technique ArtNight, attend tonight and take home your very own watercolor. Our long-time instructor, and watercolorist extraordinaire, Pat Rayman will be hosting our featured project and you will take home an original work of art. $18 includes materials and your first glass of house wine or beer. Additional glasses available at regular WAC prices.

ArtReach (ages 7–11 and 12–15) Ongoing: Tuesday afternoon ArtReach is currently full. However, you can call in to be added to the waiting list as the fluid structure of ArtReach scheduling allows for new openings. Cost for the program is charged monthly and is $40 for Wassenberg Art Center members and $45 for regular price during the regular school year. Supplies are provided. All holidays and cancellations will follow Van Wert City School schedules. An online registration is also available on our website. Need-based scholarships are available. Please contact the Wassenberg Art Center for more information.

For more information on exhibits or to sign up for classes and events visit: wassenbergartcenter.org. The Wassenberg Art Center is located at 214 S. Washington St. (former Van Wert Armory). We can also be reached by telephone at: 419.238.6837, email: info@wassenbergartcenter.org and our website is: wassenbergartcenter.org.

Participants in Wassenberg Art Center’s Thursday evening ArtNight created baskets on March 23. Instructor was Jayne Smith of Van Wert, who has been a successful basket weaver for many years. The next featured project, on April 6, is the return of the Psychedelic Wine Bottle Light. (Photo submitted.)