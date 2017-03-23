topamax recall


The Van Wert County Courthouse

Thursday, Mar. 23, 2017

Submitted information

An American Red Cross Bloodmobile was held at Trinity Friends Church on March 17, with a total of 44 donor participating, resulting in 43 units of blood.

American Red Cross logo 3-2016 copyVolunteer workers were Nancy Friemoth, Karen Bullinger, David Byrne, Brenda DeLong, Susan Hall, Diane Stewart, Jean Ludwig, and Trinity Friends Church congregation members.

Multi-gallon donors were Julia Barenga, two gallons; Teresa Shaffer, three gallons; Alvin Donaldson, three gallons; Alice Odaffer, four gallons; Frank Agler, nine gallons; Carl Stewart, 15 gallons; Jean Ludwig, 18 gallons; Michael Cross, 10 gallons.

Maizy Zsiros was a first-time donor.

POSTED: 03/23/17 at 8:31 am. FILED UNDER: Lifestyles