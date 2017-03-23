Submitted information

An American Red Cross Bloodmobile was held at Trinity Friends Church on March 17, with a total of 44 donor participating, resulting in 43 units of blood.

Volunteer workers were Nancy Friemoth, Karen Bullinger, David Byrne, Brenda DeLong, Susan Hall, Diane Stewart, Jean Ludwig, and Trinity Friends Church congregation members.

Multi-gallon donors were Julia Barenga, two gallons; Teresa Shaffer, three gallons; Alvin Donaldson, three gallons; Alice Odaffer, four gallons; Frank Agler, nine gallons; Carl Stewart, 15 gallons; Jean Ludwig, 18 gallons; Michael Cross, 10 gallons.

Maizy Zsiros was a first-time donor.