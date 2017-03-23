Amanda J. Buzard, 33, of Van Wert, passed away Tuesday, March 21, 2017, in Van Wert.

She was born November 27, 1983, in Van Wert, the daughter of Howard Eugene “Gene” Hubert and Dina (Flynn) Andrews, who both preceded her in death.

Survivors include two daughters, Dylan Buzard of Venedocia and Lillian Hubert of Van Wert; a sister, Amber Hubert of Fort Wayne, Indiana; her stepmother, Tina Hubert of Van Wert; three stepsisters, Karen, Lois, and Robin Moulten, all of Van Wert; two stepbrothers, Dale and Don Moulten, both of Van Wert; and several aunts and uncles.

Funeral services will be conducted at the convenience of the family.

There will be no visitation.

Preferred memorials: American Diabetes Association or the American Lung Association.

Arrangements are being handled by Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory in Van Wert.

Condolences may be expressed at www.alspachgearhart.com.