With a 20-0 regular season and a second consecutive poll championship in the books, the Lincolnview Lancers turned their focus to the postseason tournament.

After a first-round bye, the Lancers won the Van Wert sectional with an 81-58 victory over Fort Jennings. Brandon Pardon finished with 26 points, including six treys. Wes Dudgeon had 22 and Chad Pollock finished with 17.

The win sent the Lancers to the Elida district to face Upper Scioto Valley, a team Lincolnview defeated 100-66 during the regular season. The Rams hung tough in the rematch, but fell 68-60. Pardon again scored 22, Pollock 15 and Dudgeon 14.

That set up a district championship game against Delphos St. John’s, a contest that Lancer players and fans remember well. Lincolnview trailed by two midway through the fourth quarter, but rallied to win 60-52.

“The thing that I remember is Wes, who just kind of played the game level-headed, hit a shot inside the lane, got fouled and knocked on his butt, came flying off the ground just throwing his fists and everything else,” Frank Kill said.

“I think that was a turning point for everybody,” Kill added. From there we went on to outscore them by 10, and won by eight.”

“I don’t want to come across as arrogant, but I only recall one game where I had any real doubt about the outcome, and that game was against Delphos St. John’s,” Pollock said.

“I recall the hype around that game being more intense than most others, and when our team bus pulled into the parking lot (hours before the game), the line to get into the gym seemed to go across the parking lot.”

“The St. John’s game in the district finals was definitely a test,” Pardon said. “They got a lead early, then they held the ball. They played that way until they got behind in the fourth quarter.”

Pardon and Dudgeon each scored 18, and Pollock finished with 17.

The victory meant the Lancers were bound for the Division IV regionals, or “Sweet 16” at the University of Toledo. In the semifinal game, Lincolnview jumped out to a 27-11 first quarter lead over McComb and never looked back on the way to an 81-51 win over the Panthers. Four Lancers finished in double digits–-Pardon 29, Dudgeon 23, and Pollock and Kyle Rabe 11 each.

With a trip back to Columbus on the line, the Lancers faced Leipsic at Toledo. Lincolnview led 43-40 at halftime, and 57-44 after three quarters, but the Vikings fought back.

“We were up 16 or 17 points early on in the fourth quarter, and they cut it down to two or four,” Kill said.

The Lancers ultimately held off Leipsic, and won the game 69-62. Pardon finished with 22, Pollock scored 18 and Rabe had 12 points.

With their second consecutive regional trophy in hand, the 25-0 Lancers were two victories away from their goal.

Tomorrow: A record setting trip to Columbus, the super subs, and a tightknit group.