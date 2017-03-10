VW independent/submitted information

Several local and area high school musical groups will be advancing to the Ohio Music Education Association’s state band and choir contest following Saturday’s District III Band and Choir Contest.

Overall, 19 bands and choirs, comprised of more than 1,500 high school musicians, competed in the band and choir contest, which was held at Van Wert High School and the Niswonger Performing Arts Center of Northwest Ohio on Saturday.

Those bands earning a superior (I) rating to qualify for state contest include Spencerville Symphonic Band, Parkway Symphonic Band, and Van Wert Symphonic Band, all in Class B, and Wayne Trace Concert Band in Class C.

Choir earning a trip to state contest include the Van Wert Freshman Choir and Women’s Chorus, the Lincolnview Concert Choir, Spencerville Concert Choir and Women’s Chorus, and the Wayne Trace Concert Choir, all competing in Class C.

VWHS Band Director Robert Sloan thanked those who helped organize Saturday’s band and choir contest.

“The event would not have run smoothly without the help of (NPAC Technical Director) Hugh Saunier, Matt Saunier, the NPAC technical crew, or (NPAC Facilities Manager) Mark Hartman and the series of ushers he organized,” Sloan said, “as well as the Van Wert Band Parents for organizing concessions for the event, and the students of the music program for working shifts to help judges and escort ensembles.”

The OMEA also thanked the NPAC staff, the Van Wert Area Performing Arts Foundation, which oversees operation of the performing arts center, and Van Wert City Schools for use of the facilities.

Sloan also gave a special thanks to the entire Van Wert City Schools music staff for its work in organizing the event.