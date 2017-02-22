Submitted information

Zumba Gold classes will be on Thursdays from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. beginning on March 2, at the Van Wert Senior Center, 220 Fox Road in Van Wert.

Zumba Gold is for active older adults (55 years and older) who are looking for a modified Zumba class that recreates the exercise moves people love at a lower-intensity. The class will be instructed by Mary Jane Fast.

There is no cost for the class, although donations will be accepted. Wear comfortable clothing and shoes, bring a friend, and work up a sweat. For those unable to make it to the first class, classes will be every Thursday and participants can start at any time.

For those who need transportation for this class, the Senior Center will provide transportation, while a hot lunch will be provided after class at a cost of $2.50 for those who order one.

For more information about the class, or to sign up for lunch or transportation, call 419.238.5011.